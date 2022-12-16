Capricorn Horoscope Today, December 16, 2022: Discover your day's forecast

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is going to be an auspicious day for the Capricorn natives. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may invest in property or discuss a business deal with clients. Family members may need you to attend a social event. You may start your day with positivity and try to complete pending tasks on the professional front. Job seekers may expect good news or hear from top organizations. Students may be busy with school assignments or projects.

Some may travel out of the station and feel tired by the end of the day. Everything seems fine, but some relationship issues may cause you mental stress. You need to clear the air in order to make the things normal again.

How have planets planned your day?

Capricorn Finance Today:

This is an auspicious day and you may crack a big business deal today. Some may invest their money in a big project of their life. Investing money in stocks and mutual funds may be beneficial.

Capricorn Family Today:

This is a moderate day on the home front. Homemakers may feel a bit tired and under the weather. Siblings may need your time and attention today, but hectic work schedule may not allow you to be with your loved ones.

Capricorn Career Today:

It is going to be a suitable day on the professional front. Appraisal or promotion is on the cards. Your enthusiasm and ability to accept challenges may inspire your colleagues. You may become an important resource for your organization.

Capricorn Health Today:

It seems to be a moderate day. You may plan to lose weight, but temptations may come your way. You should start exercise and diet routine today. Someone in your family may feel under the weather.

Capricorn Love Life Today:

It does not seem to be a favorable day on the love front. Don’t let your ego make your love life complicated. Married couples may plan a trip to a romantic destination to spend quality time together.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

