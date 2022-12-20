Capricorn Horoscope Today, December 20, 2022: Higher studies

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Dear Capricorn, you may experience the feel-good factor today as most of the things may be pleasing around you. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may thank God for all the blessings. Your financial portfolio may see a wonderful jump. You may plan to add more mutual funds to your portfolio. You may also read about e-gold and invest a good amount in buying the same. All family members may be happy because of this financial growth. Your younger sibling may go to a foreign location for higher studies. You may be able to spend as required. You may follow some tips shared by your boss and these may really help you organize your work better.

Capricorn Finance Today

You may experience a wonderful growth in your financial investments. A commercial property owned by you may grow big because of an upcoming airport in its vicinity. You may be glad to have the best of monetary benefits today.

Capricorn Family Today

Dear Capricorn, you may spend time with your siblings today. You may organize a party to meet everyone. You may be a good host to all your guests. You may feel blessed to have cordial relations with all your relatives. All misunderstandings may become a thing of past.

Capricorn Career Today

Cheer up Capricorn, there may be an increment waiting for you today. You may improve your work ethics and do even better at work. You may be applauded with an annual award at your organization. The day may give you some memorable moments for your entire lifetime.

Capricorn Health Today

Overall your health may be fine, however, you may feel some stress because of complications at your office. There may also be some miscommunication between you and your family members which may result in tension. Though nothing alarming, you may need to take care of your mental health today.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Capricorn, you may have a tough time with your partner today. He/she may not be keen to understand your perspective and this may result in an argument. Give him/her some time and things may be back to normal.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

