Capricorn Horoscope Today, December 8, 2022: Health concerns for family

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Dear Capricorn, you may not have any financial worries as your savings may be enough to lead a peaceful life. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may be aware of how to make money out of money. Your family members may feel secure to have you in their lives. However, a youngster of the family, not residing at home with you, may become a source of worry. He/she may require your attention; so, make some arrangement and spend time with him/her. Your excellent work in your domain may pay off in the form of a recognition. Your love life may not be so good as your beloved may be undergoing some anxiety issues; so, help him/her deal with the situation calmly. Be patient; things may be normal soon.

Capricorn Finance Today

Capricorn, money may come in from various sources today and you may be able to free yourself from financial burdens if any. You may work towards increasing your savings so as to keep your finances healthy. You may expand your operations and grow your earnings.

Capricorn Family Today

Capricorn, you may be little tensed because of the health of an elderly family member. However, things may be okay very soon. You may make your family members feel better by showering your love and care.

Capricorn Career Today

Dear Capricorn, you may feel successful in your chosen field. Your efforts may get recognized and you may be rewarded for your contribution. You may get a raise or promotion as a result of your hard work. Gear up for some celebration today, Capricorn!

Capricorn Health Today

You may feel much healthier today. You may get involved in activities that bring you joy. You may spend time learning things that may be new to you. You may try to reconnect with your inner self. You may feel relaxed and better.

Capricorn Love Life Today

There may be a strong chance of some miscommunication with your beloved so be careful with what you speak. Think twice before you say anything today. Avoid any kind of money arguments with your partner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

