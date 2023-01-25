Capricorn Horoscope Today, January 25, 2023: Positive developments in store

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

It seems to be a favourable day for the Capricorn natives. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may be busy with lots of things and it may make you forget about attending an event with your love partner. Love or romance may take a backseat today as you may ruin the mood of your partner by neglecting him or her. Some minor health issues may make you feel dull, but proper medication may get you back on track.

Money may flow in from multiple sources and it may keep your bank balance full. You may think about investing your money in mutual funds or cryptocurrencies. The work front may be good and you may assign new work responsibilities. Parents may visit you today and you may attend a religious event.

How have planets planned your day?

Capricorn Finance Today:

You may get a chance to serve foreign clients and earn from various different sources. You may turn your hobby into work and mint money. New venture may take off soon.

Capricorn Family Today:

Your relationship with your sibling may remain positive and you may prove a support system for your family members. You may enjoy some recreational activities with your kids.

Capricorn Career Today:

Nothing can stop you from shining on the work front today. Your ideas may help solve a complicated work issue. Favorable developments are ahead and your efforts may be noticed by the right people.

Capricorn Health Today:

The day may bring mixed results. Some minor injuries are indicated, so be careful if you are on a trip. You may hit the gym today and try to boost good vibes. Dear Capricorn, meditation can be the key to keep your mind relaxed today.

Capricorn Love Life Today:

Dear Capricorn, your partner may not engage in deep conversation and you may not feel a deep-level connection with your beloved. It's time to work on your relationship to make it interesting, exciting, and worthwhile.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

