Capricorn Horoscope Today, March 9, 2023: Great time for a trip

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, relish the love and care of your family as they shower you with a pampering ritual. You may feel quite lucky as things look promising on the personal front. You may start prioritizing your health and make some imperative changes in your lifestyle. Some relatives are likely to give you a handsome sum of money. You may have to worry a little about finances as the surplus income may take a break. Introduction to yeh world of investment can be a boon at this time. Work can be tiring, especially for broker agents. You may have to work hard to succeed in professional endeavours. Enjoying little moments with your partner can be on your radar today. Expect your relationship to go smoothly. It’s a good time to take a trip with your family. Your mind could do well with a change of scene.

Capricorn Finance Today

Your finances seem stable but if you hunger for more then beginning an investment journey could be quite rewarding. Investing in real estate may return handsomely. Investigate a little about the market before you start this journey.

Capricorn Family Today

Enjoy the love and support of your family. Your family members are going to take a stand for you. You will learn more about your family values and think about living up to them. If you are thinking about starting a family then it can be an auspicious timing.

Capricorn Career Today

It can be a tiresome day. You are prone to quick anger and others can take the better out of you because of this. Try to maintain your calm even if something goes haywire. Remember you can not always be in control.

Capricorn Health Today

Invest this time to create some fitness goals for yourself. Think about starting a journal. Let positivity flow into you. You can also start going for a morning walk to improve your blood circulation.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Love may not be on your radar today but it may walk into your life from an unexpected source. Let new connections create some space in your life. It’s time to move on and look for what’s out there for you.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

