Capricorn Horoscope Today, November 6, 2022: Take wise decisions

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, today is an average day. The sun beam will travel through your curtains but it wouldn’t be sunny enough to interrupt your sleep. You might be late for work but your boss won’t make it today. The day might seem to be long and tiresome but you have an evening plan with an old friend, whom you haven’t met for a long time. This person could be a pal from college or someone you went to high school with. It will be a mesmerizing moment where you both will celebrate friendship and feel alive to the core. Everything is tolerable and alright. The only thing that you need to look after is your money. Don’t spend beyond your capabilities just because someone is asking you to! Make smart choices and be alert.

Capricorn Health Today

Run those extra miles today and drink that protein shake! Your body needs your extra attention and care. Even on your off days, make sure to be consistent with your good habits.

Capricorn Finance Today

Think twice before spending. Are you spending out of peer pressure or obligations? It’s time to understand the situation and decide wisely.

Capricorn Career Today

The day at work is as usual. The same, old desk with tangled computer wires and unattended papers lies in front of you. The same, old tasks that demand for your continued attention! Spice it up with your creativity!

Capricorn Family Today

It is very important to understand that our parents might not be able to connect with us regarding every aspect of our life. It's completely fine to have different perspectives due to the generational gap. It doesn’t make one right or wrong.

Capricorn Love Life Today

We shouldn’t speak for the sake of speaking. It is crucial to listen and then contemplate the words falling into their mouths. Waiting to speak without listening to what your partner has to say causes real problems.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

