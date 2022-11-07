Capricorn Horoscope Today, November 7, 2022: You may restyle your apartment

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Dear Capricorn, you may experience a wonderful growth in your monetary situation. Things may seem to move as you had predicted. Daily Astrological Prediction says, people may come to you to take financial advice. There may be substantial improvement in finances and this may make it possible for you to purchase some new household items. Your family may feel good because of your expertise in financial management. You may plan to redo certain areas of your house. You may stop unnecessary spending of money. You may join yoga classes to improve your physical and spiritual health. Your spouse may be in excellent mood and may support you in all your decisions.

Capricorn Finance Today

Capricorn, a promotion or monetary benefit may be foreseen today for deserving employees and you may definitely be one among them. You may get to attend a seminar based on finance and investment and this may make you understand the ways to multiply money.

Capricorn Family Today

You may receive some good news from a close relative. There may be a marriage or a grand birthday celebration in the immediate family. Children may bring some excellence award in academics and this may be another reason to celebrate.

Capricorn Career Today

Capricorn, today you may do reasonably well in your ongoing assignment, be it in your job or business. Things may turn exponentially and improve in a fast manner. You may also get a prestigious order from an old client. This may build your reputation in the industry.



Capricorn Health Today

You may stay fit and energetic without any pain or ailments. You may take good diet and go for some exercises on a daily basis. You may feel blessed to have a healthy body. You may promise to stay in shape.



Capricorn Love Life Today

Though the day may be busy and you may not be able to spend much time with your partner, you may still feel aligned with him/her. There may be good understanding between the two of you. You may feel proud to have such a caring person in your life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

