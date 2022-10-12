Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 12, 2022: A special day for couples

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Dear Capricorn, overall, today may be a pleasing and satisfactory day for you. Daily Astrological Prediction says, monetary conditions may be good and there may be no hindrances in life because of money. You may know how to make money and then how to save money for the future. Family life may be peaceful and enjoyable. You may have some fun with the youngsters of the family. You may also get to meet your old friends. Your health may stay good and you may have the zeal to improve your flexibility. You may leave all bad eating habits and may start to follow a simple way of living. On the romantic front, there may be love and laughter. Mutual trust may improve your relationship.

Capricorn Finance Today

Your financial work may maintain its speed. You may slowly accomplish your goals. You may work towards new investment policies. You may look at owning a new commercial property near your residence.

Capricorn Family Today

You may understand that mutual dialogue and advice may be the best way to proceed on domestic matters. You may get complete cooperation from all family members. You may ensure to keep your close ones happy. You may feel thankful to have a happy and considerate family.

Capricorn Career Today

You may get excellent feedback from your reviewer. You may look at working on better time management. You may make a time-table for yourself and attach with it in a disciplined manner. Your way with words is likely to help you put forward your point of view in a convincing manner on the professional front. You may make an effort to build more contacts.

Capricorn Health Today

You may be in perfect health, mentally as well as physically. You may enjoy a graceful life. You may make an effort to improve your lifestyle. You may feel good to have an attractive personality. You may not indulge in any kind of fast food.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You may plan a special date for your loved one. You may enjoy a good time with your partner. You may be happy to realize that your partner understands you very well. His/her trust and support may mean a lot to you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

