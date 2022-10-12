Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 12, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Condition of someone ailing is set to improve. A boost in earning can make you think in terms of a new vehicle. Seniors will support your ideas, even though they seem unrealistic now. An ugly situation at home is possible and threatens to disturb domestic harmony. Help from a stranger may save you from a tight spot.

Love Focus: Romance promises to keep you cheerful and charged!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Timely and correct decisions will help you in saving a lot of money. Changes made by you at the workplace may not be appreciated by all. Your fitness can take a beating due to sheer laziness. You may find your spouse most responsive and accommodating. You are likely to spike your romance with some excitement. A long drive may allow you to think things out.

Love Focus: Lover will live to his or her promise to make your day!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your lack of initiative may let slip some good opportunities on the business front. Eating right will keep your system in a fine fettle. An unexpected expenditure can put you back by a few thousands. You may be going through anxious moments regarding your career prospects. Happy memories are likely to keep you in a cheerful mood.

Love Focus: A competitor is likely to appear on the horizon on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

A financial transaction promises good returns. It is best not to go in for magic cures, as it can prove harmful. Your popularity is set to soar on both personal and professional fronts. Your upbeat mood will keep others in a jovial mood too on the home front. Chance of owning property may come to you soon. A preparation or seminar conducted by you may come in for praise.

Love Focus: A romantic opportunity is likely to be missed by the eager beavers!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

This is the right time for getting back in shape. Someone close can ask for financial help. A good business deal is likely to rake in good profits. Efforts may be required to get something done at home. Uncertainty can fog the mind of those planning to travel abroad. A change envisaged on the academic front is likely to prove most favourable.

Love Focus: Your good intentions may be misunderstood by the loved one today, so exercise caution.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue & Turquoise

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A new exercise regime can prove tiring. This is not the best time to spend money on something expensive. Retailers and showroom owners may find business picking up. Family remains most supportive of your ideas. Hard work and good networking will get the desired field on the academic front. A property decision will be given in your favour.

Love Focus: Your uncalled-for comments can put your lover off.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink & Magenta

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Stars don’t appear favourable for your health. Evaluate all options before investing as there is a likelihood of not choosing the best. On the work front, you may be all set to start something new. Family is likely to remain most supportive in whatever you do. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. A pub party or a movie may keep you entertained.

Love Focus: Today, lover may just not show any interest in you, so give your partner space!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will need to de-stress your mind to avoid committing mistakes. Some of you are likely to fritter away your savings on mundane things. A tricky situation at work may need to be handled competently. Blame game cannot be ruled out on the domestic front, so keep your cool. A business trip is likely to open many lucrative opportunities for you. Your unwavering focus will see an assignment to completion on the academic front.

Love Focus: There is a risk of losing the affections of lover, if you are not careful.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Stressful situations on the work front will be successfully countered. You are likely to adopt ways to bring yourself in shape. You are likely to come into big money of which you have no inkling now. Negativity at home may keep you in a foul mood the whole day. Someone may contest a property acquired through inheritance. Expect some hurdles on the academic front, but they will not be insurmountable.

Love Focus: An opportunity to impress lover is just round the corner.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Minor health ailments will be easily countered. Those in the upper tax bracket will need to manage their finances well. This is the right time to aim high on the professional front, as success is just within your grasp. You will need to keep your mood swings in check, especially on the domestic front. You can be on the receiving end of somebody’s plot, if you are not careful.

Love Focus: Your thoughtful gift to lover will help keep the relationship ticking.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Avoid energy supplements. You may choose to invest in a scheme you have been contemplating for long. A helpful colleague may offer to share your workplace burden. A family elder may require a tender touch, so find time for it. Your indifferent attitude is likely to rub off on partner and make an outing colourless. A chance to study abroad may come to those who had been trying for it for long.

Love Focus: You are likely to experience pure bliss by spending extra time with lover!

Lucky Number: 2 & 11

Lucky Colour: White & Sky Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will manage to remain in shape through your own efforts. Investments done previously are likely to get good results. Chances for promotion brighten for some. You will manage a helping hand for household chores. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable. Delays while travelling can upset your plans and force you to reschedule your itinerary. Your inquisitiveness will help in learning the ropes quickly on the academic front.

Love Focus: A member of the opposite gender may show a keen interest in you.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

