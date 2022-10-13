Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 13, 2022: Will luck favour homemakers?

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is a moderate day for the Capricorn natives. Daily Astrological Prediction says ,the day is about spending quality time with loved ones and meeting the people you love the most. Your friends or siblings may call you to catch on to you and share or talk about old memories or good times you spent together. Homemakers may splurge on grooming or beauty treatment today. Some may think about planning a family get-together. Your bank balance may remain full and you may have enough to buy things you want to make your life comfortable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It's a moderate day on the health front. You may feel good and your positive mindset may motivate you to do something meaningful today. Some may donate clothes or food to the poor and needy. Work-life seems okay. You may come across a wonderful property deal today. Everything seems good, but try to postpone your trip plans.

What lies further? Read ahead:

Capricorn Finance Today:

It seems to be a good day and you may find many good options to invest your money. You may earn a handsome commission today.

Capricorn Family Today:

Things may go wonderful on the home front. The arrival of children may keep the home aura happy and joyous. Your husband or wife may show extra care and do something pleasant for you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Career Today:

This is a moderate day. You should try not to mess up with seniors at work. Some may join a new company and try to adjust to new work settings.

Capricorn Health Today:

The day seems to bring mixed results. There may be a slight decline in your spouse’s health, so take care. It's good not to eat outside food and take plenty of rest to stay fit.

Capricorn Love Life Today:

This is a good day for some. You may find it easy to resolve all your marital issues and develop a better understanding with your partner. Singles may also find someone special.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON