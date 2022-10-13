Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 13, 2022: Will luck favour homemakers?

Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 13, 2022: Will luck favour homemakers?

horoscope
Published on Oct 13, 2022 12:09 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 13 to read the daily astrological prediction for Capricorn. Things may go wonderful on the home front. The arrival of children may keep the home aura happy and joyous.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 13, 2022: This is a moderate day for the Capricorn natives.(Pixabay)
Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 13, 2022: This is a moderate day for the Capricorn natives.(Pixabay)
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is a moderate day for the Capricorn natives. Daily Astrological Prediction says ,the day is about spending quality time with loved ones and meeting the people you love the most. Your friends or siblings may call you to catch on to you and share or talk about old memories or good times you spent together. Homemakers may splurge on grooming or beauty treatment today. Some may think about planning a family get-together. Your bank balance may remain full and you may have enough to buy things you want to make your life comfortable.

It's a moderate day on the health front. You may feel good and your positive mindset may motivate you to do something meaningful today. Some may donate clothes or food to the poor and needy. Work-life seems okay. You may come across a wonderful property deal today. Everything seems good, but try to postpone your trip plans.

What lies further? Read ahead:

Capricorn Finance Today:

It seems to be a good day and you may find many good options to invest your money. You may earn a handsome commission today.

Capricorn Family Today:

Things may go wonderful on the home front. The arrival of children may keep the home aura happy and joyous. Your husband or wife may show extra care and do something pleasant for you.

Capricorn Career Today:

This is a moderate day. You should try not to mess up with seniors at work. Some may join a new company and try to adjust to new work settings.

Capricorn Health Today:

The day seems to bring mixed results. There may be a slight decline in your spouse’s health, so take care. It's good not to eat outside food and take plenty of rest to stay fit.

Capricorn Love Life Today:

This is a good day for some. You may find it easy to resolve all your marital issues and develop a better understanding with your partner. Singles may also find someone special.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope capricorn + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope capricorn + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out