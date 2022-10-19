Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 19, 2022: Does your career seem confusing?

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

When did you last meet your cousins or relatives? Has your everyday schedule been so hectic that you barely get time for the family members? Today is ideal to catch up with old buddies, relatives or family members. Meet the people you haven’t met in a long time. These are the moments that keep me happy and hopeful. These are the people who care about you and miss you! Your career seems to be blurry at the moment. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you might be losing your hope towards a better tomorrow. But your story doesn’t end here. After every dull night, there comes a bright day. You just need to keep trying! These are moments where your patience is being tested, so is your perseverance. This is the time to hold it together and march forward without even thinking about looking backwards.

Capricorn Health Today

You are finally out of the acute illnesses. You feel much better than you did yesterday. Drink enough water today and keep yourself hydrated.

Capricorn Finance Today

You aren’t financially independent yet. You are still connected to your parents’ money. If that bugs you, start filling the applications today.

Capricorn Career Today

To find that one ideal job is quite the task. It’s okay to be rejected or not interested in that profile. Keep searching until you find it. It might take some time but the wait will be worth it.

Capricorn Family Today

Call the closest cousin or your sibling, hang out for the day and make memories to cherish later. Today you are likely to meet people from the past, the ones you didn’t meet for a long time but the love is truly alive. This person will make your day even livelier!

Capricorn Love Life Today

It’s time to renovate the relationship you share with your partner. Bring in more balloons, hearts, roses and love! How about a movie night?

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

