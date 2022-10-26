Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 26, 2022: Astro tips to settle down things

Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 26, 2022: Astro tips to settle down things

horoscope
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 01:21 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 26 to read the daily astrological prediction for Capricorn. There will be days where the directions might get diverted. The ones, who can deal with it with a brave heart, are the true warriors.

Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 26, 2022: Your love life might concern you today. (Pixabay)
Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 26, 2022: Your love life might concern you today. (Pixabay)
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) After days of trials, you have finally arrived at a satisfactory work profile. As much as it is important to get a fine salary package, job satisfaction is important too. Daily Astrological Prediction says, working for a company that drains your aura of positivity and guarantees no growth will only exhaust you later. It might seem bearable at first but with time it gets difficult. Even if they offer you a thick pile of cash, it won’t be pleasant after a while. Now that you know what you want to do for a living, grab onto it. Your love life might concern you today. The events might not occur according to your plans but then when does it shower petals of flowers every single day? There will be days where the directions might get diverted. The ones, who can deal with it with a brave heart, are the true warriors. Shedding a few tears or losing hope momentarily along the way doesn’t make you any less of a warrior.

Capricorn Health Today

Eat the vegetables! Have you been binging on junk foods lately? It’s about time to get your health on track.

Capricorn Finance Today

It is not very pleasant to have your entire salary being spent. Practice saving some amount. You won’t comprehend it now but you will thank me in the future.

Capricorn Career Today

When your hobby turns into a profession, it is a true blessing. You enjoy your work and it makes you delighted. Don’t let any other factor take it away from you.

Capricorn Family Today

Show your love to your parents today. This could be a small gesture but will have immense impact. How about a bouquet or take away from their favourite restaurants?

Capricorn Love Life Today

Have you been experiencing one sided love recently? Has it been the reason behind your grief? This could be hard, we understand. How about some practice on self-love?

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope today horoscope capricorn daily horoscope zodiac + 4 more
sun signs astrology horoscope today horoscope capricorn daily horoscope zodiac + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out