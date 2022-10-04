Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 4, 2022: Financial problems may resolve

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Capricorns individuals can say hello to a day of achievements and success. Your positive thinking gets rewarded as you succeed in your bold and far-sighted undertakings. Your hard work will most likely be acknowledged today. Your work environment may be filled with optimism and positivity. Those who are in the trading business will be able to compensate for their earlier losses. Capricorns natives' financial position is likely to improve, enabling them to clear pending dues. Spend time with your loved ones at home to lift their spirits. This day, you notice a positive atmosphere among your family members. The day's likely to be favourable for your love life. A real romantic relationship is likely to increase your zest for life. Some of you might find unexpected travel hectic and stressful. Plan your journey well to smoothen the hurdles. You can apply for your home loan today as the chances of your application being approved appear strong. Giving priority to social life would immensely help Capricorns individuals on the personal front.

Capricorn Finance Today Success in recovering blocked or pending payments is on the card for some Capricorn natives. You are also likely to succeed in clearing all outstanding family debts with sound planning. An expert's guidance would help to make better utilisation of money.

Capricorn Family Today Family gatherings are the perfect opportunity to boost your spirits. You may increase the pleasure of those around you by spending more time with them. Capricorns individuals may feel a fresh surge of familial adoration today. Family members will support you unconditionally.

Capricorn Career Today The day calls for hard work and commitment to achieve success on the professional front today. Capricorn natives’ efficiency may be tested. However, your bosses may appreciate your dedication and rewards may be forthcoming. Some Capricorns will have to rethink on career plans.

Capricorn Health Today At the beginning of the day, you could face some health issues which can impact your work life. It would help if you did yoga and meditation regularly to keep yourself calm and mentally alert. In addition, a calming routine with music or aroma therapy before bedtime can enhance sleep.

Capricorn Love Life Today Your smile is likely to work like a trouble-shooter against your significant others’ depression. Romantic friendship is expected to bring out many positive changes in Capricorns individuals. Romantic thoughts may engross you so profoundly that you fail to realise other important work.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

