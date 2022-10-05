Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 5, 2022: Love will bring imbalanced situation

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) There are strong indications that Capricorn natives will make the best decision from the available options and reap significant benefits. Your rational attitude may give you the strength to move forward confidently and rise to the occasion brilliantly. Now is the time to take stock of your gain and consolidate your savings through well-thought-out financial moves and decisions. Then, you can plan an adventure trip with your romantic partner that promises to be exciting and adrenaline-pumping.

Students due to appear in any competitive examination are likely to pass with flying colours. There could be ups and downs in your relationship with your family. Some family issues could bother you and disturb your peace of mind. Delay in a journey is foreseen but will be made with a few minor adjustments. Some of you may be a step closer to acquiring property. You may receive a lot of praise for your welfare endeavours on the social front.

Capricorn Finance Today If you plan to save money for a long time, then you can succeed in it today with ease. Tightening the reins on your expenditure can also boost your savings. You really must strive to improve business prospects at a rapid pace.

Capricorn Family Today A low period of tension on the family front might prevail. There are chances that your unfair treatment of family members would vitiate the harmonious atmosphere of the family. There can be some sort of estrangement with elder siblings over a minor issue.

Capricorn Career Today You could get a new job offer which will lead to an increase in your income. An important project stuck in red tape is likely to move forward. Whatever you are engaged in at present, you are likely to discharge it with competence.

Capricorn Health Today Self-discipline and self-control are likely to go a long way in keeping you hale and hearty on the health front. Health concerns relating to digestion and eating habits will be addressed successfully. Tips for managing your weight too will prove effective.

Capricorn Love Life Today In a romantic relationship, Cancer natives will notice that communicating with their partner can become much easier. You can also expect numerous opportunities to go on romantic retreats with your loved ones.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

