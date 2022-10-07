Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 7, 2022: An excellent day ahead

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) This is an excellent time for the Capricorn natives. You may be in pink of your health. You may feel full on energy and your optimism level may rise. Some may execute their long pending business plans to beat competitors. Some market research is needed to make your plans work, so go for it. Using social media channels for business promotion may prove useful for some.

Work promotion or a salary hike is indicated for Capricorn natives. Your approaches to work on complicated work requirements may be liked by your seniors. Some may invest in mutual funds today. Some may also go on a trip to take a break from work and other usual things. Couples may enjoy a blissful evening. Everything seems great, just avoid discussing any property deal today. An advice from elder sibling may prove a turning point for your work life.

What stars have in store for you today? Read ahead:

Capricorn Finance Today: This is a moderate day on the monetary front. You may consider new options to boost your income. Some may invest in things that ensure a comfortable lifestyle. You should avoid investing in real estate market today.

Capricorn Family Today: This is a moderate day. Some coordination issues are foreseen, so you are advised to spend lots of time with your family members. Husband wife may enjoy great bonding and sweet relationship.

Capricorn Career Today: This is an excellent day for the entrepreneurs. Remarkable gains in business are foreseen for some. Freshers may also get job in reputed firm.

Capricorn Health Today: It seems to be a good day; some may be focused towards their fitness goals and work hard to achieve them. You may find improved and new ways to do things.

Capricorn Love Life Today: You may miss your love partner today and think about surprising her or him by sending gifts or flowers. Some couples may go out and have actual fun night.

Lucky Number: 6

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Color: Dark Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON