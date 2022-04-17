Capricorn Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 17

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

It is time to revise and set your goals higher in life. You know that you are capable of doing more and achieving great things in life. Stopping now may make you feel dissatisfied and even a little listless. Do not reject the new offers, ponder over them a bit more. Decide with care. You may practice self-introspection today. It will be a good idea to involve in such things because you need to keep track of your progress. You have come so far and you have miles to go from this day onwards. Be patient and consistent in your efforts because your hard work would pay off very soon. From this day you have to start taking care of your mental health again. You can start this by staying away from people who destroy your peace of mind. It will be a good idea to be a little social and outgoing today. You may meet some new people who will instantly connect with you. Students may get positive results in their examinations. Migration to foreign universities can be explored.

Capricorn Finance Today

Your business undertakings may bring quick profits and you are also likely to receive money from unexpected quarters, keeping your coffers brimming. If you're lucky enough to have some savings, it would be a good idea to invest them profitably.

Capricorn Family Today

Some of you may succeed in changing your unilateral ways. Your family members may appreciate the change in your aggressive behavior. You are likely to enjoy all the love, care and attention you’ll receive as a changed individual.

Capricorn Career Today

Those looking for a job change may come across excellent opportunities, that match their capability and caliber. While professionals may get due appreciation from higher authorities and will feel happy with their future growth prospects

Capricorn Health Today

Health issues relating to the eyes should be addressed on time. Though minor, it is best to seek a professional opinion to rule out anything serious. You will need to take precautionary measures to guard yourself against viral infection.

Capricorn Love Life Today

On the personal front, you may not get the desired response from your loved ones and that may lead to some arguments which should be avoided. There is a possibility of emotional and physical distance from your spouse. Give proper time and attention to your significant other

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

