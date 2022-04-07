Capricorn Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 7

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Dear Capricorn, you are popular for yourcleverness and quick wittiness. Your ability to think out of the box wins most of your battles for you. Nobody can be better than you when it comes to being flexible while dealing with a difficult situation. In most of your decisions, you are crystal clear and this makes your thought process so impressive. There are hardly any times when you are indecisiveness and confused. However, you are advised to keepall your insecurities at bay while dealing with people around you as this gives them a wrong impression of you. You can expect a small outstation business trip. You are advised to make most of this trip and make more friends you can benefit your business in future. If you are planning to buy an immovable property you can finalise the deal today.

Capricorn Finance Today

All your wishes in your finance domain might come true today and you will realise the importance of good planning. The day is good to invest in some long-pending investments that will bring good returns in the future.

Capricorn Family Today

Things may be a little unpleasant in your family. You are advised to avoid confrontation with your siblings. Avoid being judgemental and try to understand the point of view of your younger siblings and make them feel comfortable with you.

Capricorn Career Today

You will be assigned some extra tasks at the work front and you will be expected to complete them much before the set deadline. However, you enjoy your new challenge and prove everyone around you wrong. You will be rewarded for commitment and dedication.

Capricorn Health Today

You will be a little more energetic today and you will realise the importance of starting your day with exercise. To add more positivity to your day you are advised to have a healthy home-cooked breakfast and feel healthier and lighter.

Capricorn Love Life Today

The day is in your favour if you are planning to express your feeling. You are most likely to get a positive response. As predicted by your planet's position, you have a wonderful day in your love life all you need to do is be more confident today.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Color: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026