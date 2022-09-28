Capricorn Horoscope Today, September 28, 2022: Day brings luck for freshers

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Capricorns can welcome a highly productive day today. You may develop good relations with your superiors, which may benefit you in your working life. Social recognition for years of your professional work is foreseen. Capricorns are likely to receive money that was blocked for a long time. You are happy at heart and may be able to fulfil your desires. The romantic front promises a great time today, so rejoice! Monetary gains are likely to remain below expectation for the time being. Do not make rash decisions, especially when negotiating a major financial deal, as it may block your capital. Some Capricorn natives can get into a celebratory mood on the academic front. You may find excellent avenues opening up for you for owning property. It is an auspicious time to plan a trip to a pilgrimage place with your family members, as spiritual gratification is envisioned. You may find someone you instantly hit out with on the social front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Finance Today Before investing, Capricorns should study the various approaches to investment and choose one that suits financial requirements. The lucrative financial deal you were pursuing may develop a snag, but don’t lose heart. Better deals may soon come your way.

Capricorn Family Today Getting upset over trifles on the family front would only waste energy and affect your judgment faculty; thus making things more difficult for you. Therefore it would be better to take them lightly. Disagreements on trivial matters can be sorted out with healthy discussions.

Capricorn Career Today Capricorn natives’ ideas to improve results at work may find favour with the higher ups, pushing them into the limelight on the professional front. A chance to become part of a prestigious organization is on the horizon for some. Freshers may get a call from prestigious firms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn Health Today Capricorn individuals keeping unwell are likely to show signs of recovery with the help of traditional remedies. Also, if you are planning to join a gym or fitness class, don’t forget to take a physician’s opinion.

Capricorn Love Life Today Love life promises are immensely fulfilling today as you develop a better understanding and trust in your romantic relationship. Some Capricorns who are in love can go all out to make their partner’s evening enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON