Capricorn Yearly Horoscope 2025 prediction says new income streams

Overall Outlook in 2025 The year 2025 promises to be a mix of challenges and opportunities for Capricorn. Saturn will test your resilience, while Jupiter will bring moments of joy and growth. The first half of the year may see some family-related issues, but the second half will bring new friendships and exciting opportunities. Stay steady and determined, as your practical nature will guide you through any storm. Capricorn Yearly Horoscope 2025: Your determination and practical approach will help you sail through challenges and find success.

Love & Relationships in 2025

Love life in 2025 may have a few ups and downs. With Saturn moving to your 3rd house after March, relationships may require more communication and effort. The influence of Jupiter in your 5th house early in the year suggests romance and potential growth in existing relationships. For those planning for a family, the first half of the year looks promising.

Career & Finances in 2025

Career prospects are steady, with a focus on building new professional relationships in the latter part of the year. Jupiter’s transit to the 6th house in the second half may bring some challenges in employment or legal matters, so staying prepared is key. Financially, the first few months of the year could be tight due to Saturn's influence, but the mid-year period offers opportunities for new income streams.

Health in 2025

Health will require careful attention in 2025. Saturn’s position in your 2nd house early in the year may bring eye-related issues or minor health concerns. After March, Jupiter’s placement could add stress due to work or legal challenges. Prioritize a balanced routine, regular check-ups, and a healthy diet. Mindfulness and stress management will keep you energized throughout the year.

Best Months of 2025

March, April, and November stand out as promising months for growth, happiness, and new opportunities. These months will provide you the momentum to overcome challenges and achieve your goals.

Bad Months of 2025

January, May, and September may present hurdles, particularly in family matters, career, and health. Be cautious during these months and avoid impulsive decisions.

Key Mantra for 2025

Stay focused, stay balanced. Your determination and practical approach will help you sail through challenges and find success. Remember, persistence is your greatest strength.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)