Career Horoscope Today for April 13, 2026: Avoid delaying decisions out of fear

Your efforts are being noticed, and you may receive appreciation or validation. This is a strong phase to build momentum and step confidently into your role. Stay consistent and avoid becoming complacent. Use recognition as motivation to push further rather than slow down.
Crystal Remedy: Use Citrine with Pyrite to attract success, confidence, and financial growth. This combination strengthens leadership and an abundance mindset.
You may feel disconnected from work or uninspired. Instead of forcing productivity, take a step back and reassess your priorities. This is a temporary phase meant for recalibration. Clarity will return once you allow yourself mental space.
Crystal Remedy: Use Lepidolite with Fluorite to reduce mental fatigue and restore focus. It helps you regain direction calmly.
Your ideas and communication skills are highlighted. This is a good time to explore creative approaches or new opportunities. Take action on what excites you. Innovation will open doors if you trust your instincts.
Crystal Remedy: Use Carnelian with Sunstone to boost creativity, confidence, and action. It supports bold decisions.
You are being guided to take charge of your work. Confidence and clear direction will improve your outcomes. Others may look to you for guidance. Trust your ability to lead without second-guessing yourself.
Crystal Remedy: Use Tiger’s Eye with Garnet to enhance confidence, authority, and grounded action. It supports leadership energy.
You may be moving away from a situation that no longer aligns with you. While this shift may feel uncertain, it is creating space for better opportunities. Letting go will help you move toward something more fulfilling.
Crystal Remedy: Use Smoky Quartz with Black Tourmaline to release old energy and stay grounded during change. It supports stability.
You may need to choose between two paths or opportunities. Avoid overthinking—trust your instincts. The right choice will align with your long-term goals. Clarity will come when you prioritise alignment over comfort.
Crystal Remedy: Use Rhodonite with Amethyst to balance emotions and enhance decision-making. It supports clarity.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More