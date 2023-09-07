Career Horoscope Today for September 7, 2023: Favorable stars predict business success

Aries: Today is a good day to close a business deal. If you are close to finalising a contract, now is the best opportunity to maximise your gain. Your stars are finally positioning in your favour to generate more profits. However, you should refrain from spending much on receiving the gains. Your colleagues will appreciate you for the achievement. Though, you should hide this news from your competitors.

Taurus: If you are self-employed, then you should be very careful today about getting into any legal trouble. Try to stay away from getting caught up in arguments or disagreements. These things will only end up hurting you financially. If your work is based on earning rewards, you might have a perfect day. You must manage your rewards well and strategise your efforts to earn more of them.

Gemini: Today, you might feel a sense of accomplishment as the challenge in your ongoing project will finally be resolved. All your hard work will be paid off in tangible earnings. Your boss might even give you an extra bonus beyond your expectations. However, you must be extremely attentive towards your colleagues as they may contrive against you. Don't let yourself get into such a trap and spoil your good luck charm.

Cancer: Take time to relax from all the rejections you have been facing these days. Whether it's your job interview or failure of performance, you deserve a day to unwind from all the stress. Your stars show a delay in getting fruitful results, but you must hang in there. Your constant efforts will drive professional growth step-by-step. Make sure to keep yourself focused and away from distractions.

Leo: You may gain the courage today to get out of the job that has been cruel to your mental peace. A dream-like job may knock on your door with everything you have hoped for. But while going towards it, you may have to cut ties off from your current job. Don't let any burden stop you from moving ahead. Get ahead with absolute positivity and faith in yourself.

Virgo: Today, you may realise that your coworkers are not your friends. Your coworkers might bring difficulties to your path knowingly or unknowingly. You may feel disheartened to be cheated like that, but it is an important eye-opener for you. Try practising detachment from your coworkers by keeping the relationship professional. You may, however, experience a notable gain in your earnings via incentives and rewards.

Libra: You need to be prepared for potential issues with your work commitments. Despite your efforts, there could be misunderstandings about your work measures due to your troubled stars. You might not see eye-to-eye with others on the work arrangement. It's advisable to hold off on discussions until your stars are aligned in your favour. Take a break and let things clear up before addressing the situation.

Scorpio: Today, something surprising may happen at your workplace. It will leave you and others shocked and unproductive for the day. You need to keep your calm and not lose courage in the process. Try to distance yourself from such a scenario and divert your focus to work. If you handle the situation this way, you will most likely be appreciated by your senior management.

Sagittarius: Career switch now appears fruitful as per your astrological prediction. You have been trying hard for a long to switch your field of profession. But now, you can try to find your luck in your newly found field of interest. You have to, however, make sure that you don't blow your chances in your current job. Having an alternative plan is suggested to keep your professional life balanced.

Capricorn: You have to start practising work-life balance to calm your overwhelming self. Today, you can take the opportunity to finally separate your work life from your personal life. You have been feeling a lot of stress about work, which ends up troubling your personal life. While practising this balance, you may disappoint a few people at work. Try communicating with your colleagues to help them understand your situation.

Aquarius: Your stars are predicting a promotion in your favour. All your efforts are expected to pay off finally. The promotion will come with good pay, aligning the best with your long-term career goals. It is advised not to get too excited that you end up reversing your luck. Having a humble approach at work will help you leverage the gain designated for you. Once you get the good news, make sure to thank the coworkers who helped you in the process.

Pisces: Take today as an opportunity to voice out your opinion at the workplace. You have been quiet for a long time, which made your colleagues undermine your skills. Try to be more assertive and confident while conveying your thoughts regarding a project. While in the process, if you get any constructive feedback, you must take it with a positive attitude. Work towards your communication to overcome your fear.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}