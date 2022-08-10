Celebrity Horoscopes: Famous Celebrities who share the same zodiac sign, Taurus

According to the tropical system astrology, the sun transits the sign of the Bull-shaped Zodiac, typically from April 21 until May 20 of every year.

Taurus, ruled by Venus, is an enchanting planet that governs love, beauty, and money. People belonging to the bull-shaped zodiac, Taurus are highly motivated, hardworking, and dependent. The Taurus modality is fixed, meaning people born under this sign tend to be reliable, persistent, and stable.

Let's find out who among the Indian celebrities falls under the most influencing and positive sign, Taurus.

Anushka Sharma: The better half of India’s biggest power couple, Anushka Kohli Sharma was born on May 1 and carries many of the traits expected of a Taurus native.

She started her career opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana De Jodi, which was a blockbuster hit at the box office. Her other movies under the YRF banner include Band Baaja Baaraat and Jab Tak hai Jaan, for which she had bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress as well. With all the success and honour, Anushka is one of the leading actresses in India. Always in the focus, both for her acting career and her marriage to Virat Kohli, Anushka has always hit back like a true Taurus native.

Varun Dhawan: Varun Dhawan was born on April 24 and as a Taurus native has a personality which reflects his hard work and grit. The son of famous comedic director David Dhawan, Varun is a sort of amalgamation of Salman Khan and Govinda, even appearing in remakes of their movies like Kooli Number 1 and Judwa. Married to childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal, Varun has featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list every year since 2014. He has starred in 11 consecutive box-office successes between 2012 and 2018.

Madhuri Dixit: The most successful female actor of her generation was born on May 5. At the peak of her career, she was such a brilliant dancer that all her co-stars looked like they had two left feet, with the sole exception of Prabhudeva. Some of her superhit movies were Tezaab, Dil, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Dil To Pagal Hai.

She won six Filmfare Awards, won 17 nominations, and broke a billion hearts when she got married to Dr Shriram Nene.

Sachin Tendulkar: "I have seen God; he bats at no. 4 for India.” Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden’s epic quote sums up the emotions Sachin Tendulkar drummed up in his playing career. There was a time in the 90s when millions of television would be shut off after Sachin batted as he was the only one standing between victory and defeat for the Indian cricket team.

An influential Taurean, Sachin has won numerous awards throughout his career including the Arjuna Award, the Khel Ratna Award, the Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan. While fellow Taurean Anushka Sharma’s spouse Virat once looked set to chase down his hundred 100s in international cricket, the Indian ace’s near three-year century drought shows why God is a hard act to follow.

