Celebrity Horoscopes: Four famous Cancer icons

According to the tropical system astrology, the sun transits the sign of the crab-shaped Zodiac, typically from April 21 until May 20 of every year.

Cancer, the fourth sign on the zodiac list is notable for its negative traits and personality. The Moon ruling sign prone to remain moody, mentally unstable, over sensitive, and vindictive. Cancer natives are the most complicated sign as to understand them well one need to dig into their personal life. On the flipside, you remain quite devoted towards your family and loved ones. Hence, to deal with a Cancer can be a challenge for remaining signs.

Let's find out who among the Indian celebrities falls under the most influencing and positive sign, Cancer.

Ranveer Singh: The Cancerian actor who was born on the 6th of July and known to have shared many positive and negative traits of this zodiac. Ranveer is now among the highest-paid actors in Bollywood and has featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2012. Just like the traits of a Cancerian, Ranveer has worked hard with all his zeal throughout his struggle life. His career started under the YRF banner in 2010, when he auditioned as a protagonist in the venture called Band Baaja Baaraat and stepped in Bollywood. Of course, these days he’s in the news for slightly more salacious reasons.

Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka was born on 18th July in Jamshedpur. Priyanka Chopra sets an exceptional example for Cancer natives. Chopra’s admittance to the Miss India competition in 2000 proved to be the gateway to her celebrity innings. The actress has also been named in Time's 100 Most Influential People issue alongside the likes of Mark Zuckerberg and Leonardo Di Caprio. In 2015, Priyanka made history as a first Bollywood actress to get a protagonist in a prime-time American TV-show, Quantico. In 2017 Chopra started dating the Hollywood singer Nick Jonas, the youngest of the Jonas Brothers, and the two stars tied their knot in December 2018.

Sourav Ganguly: Sourav Ganguly also known as Dada of Indian cricket team was born on 8th of July. Sourav is another influential people from India. He finished his career as India's most successful captain and led India to a World Cup final too in 2003. Dada was also given the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards in India in 2004. The Government of West Bengal honoured Ganguly with the Banga Bibhushan Award on 20 May 2013. Currently, he’s the BCCI President and one of the most powerful men in the cricketing world.

Rahul Dev Barman: The extraordinary Cancer native, R.D. Barman was born on 27th June. R. D. Barman started his career as a playback singer in his father's film Funtoosh in 1956. Later, he started assisting his father in films like Chalti Ka Naam Gaari (1958), Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959), Tere Ghar Ke Shamne (1963), Bandini (1963), Ziddi (1964), Guide (1965), Teen Devian (1965).