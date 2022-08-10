Celebrity Horoscopes: Five Indian celebrities who were born under Gemini

If fame and stardom are how we perceive a successful life, then there are some factors that helped them achieve that success. As per astrological interpretations, hard work and courage are not only the factors that worked right for successful people, their sun signs and planetary positions have a say in that.

The third zodiac sign Gemini is the sign of twins and houses many versatile Indian celebrities who have made their mark in various domains and are revered and influence a lot of people. People who were born between 21st May to 20th of June come under Gemini and are communication specialists in verbal and written. Their interest and curiosity in anything under the Sun are fascinating and they are quick learners too. They belong to the element of Air and are affectionate, attractive, versatile, gentle, and adaptable to any conditions.

There are some personality traits that all Geminis share that these celebrities have utilised to reach heights. Let me introduce to you 5 Indian Celebrities who were born under Gemini, to whom you share the sun sign as well as personality traits:

Anna Hazare

Renowned social activist Anna Hazare is one of the most respected Gemini personas and was born on 15th June 1937. Leaving an exceptional mark on the Indian political environment, he fought against social evils like corruption and urged for transparency and accountability in governance and rural development.

Karan Johar

KJo equals too much fun and controversies. Born on May 25th, he is a total Gemini person who is witty, versatile and great at talking (of course, apart from the sex lives of celebrities). He has already taken the internet by storm with his steamy conversations with guests and slants in Koffee With Karan. Popular filmmaker and television personality he and his Dharma productions own the credit for the cult films Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham(K3G), My name is khan and many more.

Mani Ratnam

The popular south Indian filmmaker, born on 2 June 1956, won numerous awards including the prestigious Padma Shri for his mind-blowing contribution to Indian cinema, Gopala Ratnam Subramaniam (aka Mani Ratnam) is a gem of the Indian film fraternity. Among many, the six National Film Awards, four Filmfare, and six Filmfare- south are worth mentioning. His films Roja, Bombay and Nayakan have a lasting impact on the film-lovers.

R. Madhavan

The pan-Indian actor, screenwriter, director, and producer R. Madhavan, has grabbed the limelight with his recent film “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” a biographical film made on Nambi Narayan, the stellar scientist who was crucified for years under fake charges of espionage. Born on 1 June 1970, this Gemini individual never failed to amaze us with his intellect and exemplary acting and direction skills. Started his career with the image of a romantic hero, his famous films include Alaipayuthey, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu, and Irudhi Suttru among others.

Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood audience's eternal favourite, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, born on 8 June 1975, justifies that she is a Gemini with her charm and communication skills that aided her career. She is that wonder woman who is an actress, film producer, dancer, author, businesswoman and model and has also tried her hands at Yoga, fitness and judging the dance reality shows. Her career-best films include Indian, Rishtey, Phir Milenge and Life in a Metro.