Celebrity Horoscopes: Indian actors who were born under Libra

People born from September 23rd to October 23rd fall under the Zodiac sign of Libra.

Some of the most extroverted and socially active people are born under the Libra sun sign. They can give you all the information you need about the world, one can also go for the hottest gossip in the friend circle to them.

Libras do not like fights and arguments, hence they try to maintain a peaceful environment wherever they are. However, they are also diplomatic and to maintain harmony they might not always be truthful. They have a very idealistic nature and try to always look at the positives.

Let's have a look at which celebrities have these traits and are born under the Libra sun sign.

Amitabh Bachchan

With such a great successful career in acting, everyone knows the great Amitabh Bachchan. Being a veteran actor in the Bollywood industry he is known for his caring nature towards his family, friends, and all near and dear ones. The actor shows the great trait of seeing the positive side to all obstacles and moving forward. This attitude has made him an ideal for many in the country and around the world.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir is known to be the gossip spot for the Bollywood industry. His own friends and family have often said on many television shows that the majority of the gossip comes from him. This Libra trait is very evident in him. He is also known for his great acting in the industry and has performed in some of the most iconic movies. Some of his most famous movies are Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Sanju, and many more.

Sunny Deol

Being a politician, you are often called to be diplomatic in nature, this actor turned politician shows this trait in his personality. While he has done wonders professionally as an actor, he has also worked for the welfare of the people after entering the government. Some of these most well-known movies are Border, Gadar, Apne, and more.

