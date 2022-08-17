Celebrity Horoscopes: Indian actors who were born under Sagittarius

According to the tropical system astrology, the sun transits the sign of the Archer-shaped Zodiac, typically from November 23 and December 21 of every year.

Sagittarius is known as the most extroverted zodiac sign in the list. These natives are one-of-a-kind, talented, and have impeccable discernment. People falling under this sign have a dynamic blend of passion, positive energy, loyalty, and generosity.

Let's find out who among the Indian celebrities falls under the most extroverted and idealistic sign, Sagittarius.

Riteish Deshmukh: Born on December 17, Riteish Deshmukh is one of the successful actors of the last decade in Bollywood. Riteish is the son of former CM of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh. After completing his degree in architecture, Ritesh started his career in films with Tujhe Meri Kasam in the year 2003. He is quite famous for his comedy genre films like Masti, Kya Cool Hai Hum, Bluffmaster, Malamaal Weekly, and Heyy Babyy.

Dia Mirza: Dia Mirza also comes under the same zodiac list who was born on December 9. Dia was born to a Bengali mother and a German father. She became popular after her debut film with Vashu Bhagnani's Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. The movie is still amongst India's most successful and loved romantic dramas.

John Abraham: Another Sagittarian celebrity who is known for his thrilling action movies, was born on December 17. John pursued his career with modelling for various advertisement companies. Later he made his first debut film in Bollywood with Jism in 2003. He earned a Filmfare Best Debut Award nomination for this film. Soon he received two Filmfare nominations for his first commercial success Dhoom in 2004. John will be seen next in the movie Pathaan next to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.