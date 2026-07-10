Chinese astrology for July 9: Why the day is considered to bring good fortune, according to an expert

If you've been waiting for the right time to move ahead with a goal, July 9 could be a good day to take the first step. According to Chinese astrology expert Vicki Iskandar, today's energy is all about making progress, but first, you may need to let go of things that are slowing you down.

Chinese astrology for July 9. (Canva)

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The day is known as a Wood Monkey day in Chinese astrology. While that may sound complicated, its message is simple: before you can welcome something new, you have to make room for it.

Also Read Chinese Horoscope Today, July 10, 2026: A little patience may secure both love and wealth for these signs

Finish old tasks before starting new ones

In a recent Instagram reel, Iskandar explains that the energy of the day supports growth and moving forward. But instead of taking on more work, she says it's better to first complete unfinished tasks or let go of habits and situations that no longer help you.

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{{^usCountry}} Because July 9 is also known as a Remove Day in the Chinese calendar, many people believe it's a good time to clean up your to-do list, clear clutter, or move on from things that have been weighing on your mind. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Because July 9 is also known as a Remove Day in the Chinese calendar, many people believe it's a good time to clean up your to-do list, clear clutter, or move on from things that have been weighing on your mind. {{/usCountry}}

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Even small steps, like finishing a pending task or organizing your space, can help you feel ready for new opportunities.

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Don't rush your decisions

While the day encourages action, Iskandar says it also brings a reminder to slow down before making important choices.

You may face a few delays or challenges while trying to reach your goals. Instead of getting frustrated, use those moments to think carefully and change your plan if needed. A little patience today could save you bigger problems later.

Venus enters Virgo today

Another important event on July 9 is Venus entering Virgo, where it will stay until August 6.

According to Iskandar, this shift brings more focus to your daily routine, health and self-care. It can be a good time to eat better, get enough rest, spend time with loved ones or start a healthy habit.

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However, Virgo can also make people too hard on themselves. If things don't go perfectly, don't be too critical. The expert says it's important to accept yourself as you are while continuing to improve one step at a time.

Every ending brings a new beginning

Iskandar also connects today's energy with an ancient Chinese teaching called "Before Completion." Its message is that life moves in cycles. One chapter ends, and another begins.

If something hasn't worked out the way you hoped, don't lose heart. It may simply be making space for a better opportunity.

Disclaimer: This article is based on an expert's interpretation of social media. HT claims no authenticity for the predictions.