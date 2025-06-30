Leo Horoscope for 30 June 2025: Government employees can expect a change in the location today

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are the master of the game Resolve love-related issues and ensure you also take on new tasks at the workplace that test your professional mettle. Financial success is backed by good health. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Troubleshoot love issues to stay happy together. Overcome the job-related challenges and ensure you also have a proper financial plan. No major medical issues will also trouble you.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Share emotions, both good and bad. You must support the spouse or lover wherever possible, especially on creative sides, as this can take the relationship to the next level. You should also value the privacy of the lover, which will help in keeping the partner happy. Single Leo natives may find new love while travelling or at the office. Do not bring in parents or relatives to the love affair, especially when you have disagreements. It is also crucial not to reconnect with an ex-lover, which can seriously impact the present love affair.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be professional at work, and new tasks will demand travelling. Some tasks will also require you to brush up on your knowledge. You may need to spend extra hours at the office, but that will also help you gain prominence at the workplace. Female professionals looking for a switch in their job will see new opportunities. Government employees can expect a change in the location today. A co-worker may raise a finger against your commitment or productivity. Businessmen will sign new partnership deals, which would bring in good profits today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You are lucky in terms of money. Wealth will flow in, letting you make good purchases. You may get a loan approved by the second half of the day, which will ease the pressure. You may seriously consider launching a new business idea. The second part of the day is good to take over a new business.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No major ailment will trouble you. However, there may be instances where some Leos may complain about stomach aches, severe headaches, pain in joints, and visual disorders. You should be careful while taking part in adventure activities and pregnant females should avoid riding a two-wheeler at a high speed. Look for major options to control the diet. Keep the plate filled with fruits and veggies.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

