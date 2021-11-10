Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Nov 10

Today, Moon will be placed in Capricorn sign (ruled by Saturn). It will be positioned in Uttara Ashadha nakshatra (ruled by Sun) till 3:42 pm. Saptami tithi of Shukla paksha will be in operation after 8:25 am which is auspicious for work relating to liasoning, partnerships and financial matters.

Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and Aquarius moon sign people should aspire to achieve their goals today.

Aries, Cancer and Sagittarius moon sign people will need to plan their day in accordance with the auspicious timeline provided below.

Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn and Pisces moon sign people need to plan their financial decisions with prudence.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Any important business meeting with clients or business personnel and signing of contracts or documents should be initiated between 7:30 am to 9:20 am.

Training and recruitment: If you want to plan any training or development activities or host an event, then the same should be planned between 10:45 am to 12 pm.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 12:05 pm to 1:20 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 2:45 pm to 4 pm.

Investments: Do not plan any investment or release of payment between 12:04 pm to 1:24 pm as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. All financial decisions should also be avoided during this period.

Stock market: Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn and Pisces should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Government work: Any government related work such as submitting online proposals, applications or personal meetings should be initiated between 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

Start of new business activity: The period from 4 pm to 5:30 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON