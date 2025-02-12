February's Full Snow Moon 2025: Manifesting growth, success, romance

The February Full Moon in Leo reaches its peak on February 12, 2025, ushering in a transformative surge of energy. Today's moon phase ignites a deep yearning for growth, renewal, passion, and luxury, but true creativity flourishes when we relinquish control over the circumstances that limit us. Noida, India- December 11, 2024: A view of moon was clearly visible during the day due to the drop in air pollution level after the light rain in the past few days, in Noida, India, on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

This Snow Full Moon in Leo will impact every zodiac sign, inspiring you to manifest your deepest desires and unlock new levels of success. Now is the time to cultivate unshakable confidence and trust in our ability to navigate life’s highs and lows.

Why is February's full moon called the Snow Moon?

The tradition of naming full moons dates back to ancient times, serving as a way to track the changing months and seasons. Many of the names still in use today originated from Native American traditions and were later incorporated into Colonial American calendars.

February’s Full Moon is called the Snow Moon, as it occurs during one of the snowiest months in the United States. Also, according to NASA, due to harsh winter conditions that once made hunting scarce and food supplies limited, it has also been referred to as the Hunger Moon.

Full moon February 2025 manifesting growth, success, romance and prosperity

Aries

The Leo Full Moon sparks creative breakthroughs, reigniting passion and purpose. Romance flourishes, attracting positivity in dating and relationships. Singles should be bold in expressing their feelings, while couples experience renewed attraction and connection.

Taurus

This Snow Full Moon highlights home and family matters, stirring deep emotions. An emotional reset is needed, reminding Taurus that strong relationships begin with self-care. Letting go of what no longer serves them will create space for harmony and comfort.

Gemini

Gemini finds its voice under this Leo Full Moon, gaining clarity through honest conversations. Speaking their truth removes uncertainty in relationships, allowing for a more fearless, authentic approach to self-expression.

Cancer

Breakthroughs in finances and self-worth come with this lunation. Cancer is called to shed limiting beliefs about money and abundance, embracing practical steps toward prosperity. Trusting their capabilities will create a solid foundation for success.

Leo

With the Full Moon in their sign, Leo is urged to release restrictive patterns and step into their power. This is a moment to embrace authenticity, recognize their brilliance, and confidently take centre stage.

Virgo

Virgo experiences a spiritual reset guided by heightened intuition. Letting go of outdated patterns may feel bittersweet, but it clears the path for a fresh start and a more aligned future.

Libra

This Leo Full Moon draws Libra out of their shell, amplifying social energy and networking opportunities. Professionally and personally, connections flourish, reaffirming they’re on the right path.

Scorpio

Scorpio’s career sector is in the spotlight, presenting unexpected responsibilities. Their hard work and dedication won’t go unnoticed—it’s time to step up and claim well-deserved recognition.

Sagittarius

This lunation brings a shift in Sagittarius’ mindset, expanding their perspective. Happiness becomes their guiding force, helping them resolve dilemmas and find creative solutions with ease.

Capricorn

Capricorn undergoes deep emotional transformation, facing intense realizations in intimate relationships. By releasing fears of dependency, they create space for trust, commitment, and personal growth.

Aquarius

Relationships take centre stage, urging Aquarius to close old chapters and welcome new beginnings. Authenticity in interactions is key—embracing their true self will lead to deeper, more fulfilling connections.

Pisces

Pisces reassesses obligations, recognizing the need for balance. Giving from an empty cup isn’t sustainable. Prioritizing joy and emotional well-being ensures they offer their best to others without self-sacrifice.