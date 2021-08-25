Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gemini Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 25

Dear Gemini, stay away from self - centered behaviour. You have to be receptive to new ideas to bring positive changes in your life. Turning to spirituality will help overcome emotional stress.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 12:01 AM IST
You will have to be receptive to new ideas.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You possess a remarkable intellectual ability, which brings you appreciation from all quarters. You have the tendency to put your patience to the test most of the times and come out victorious too. You are a social animal and like to spend time with your loved ones. However, you need to stay away from a self-centered behaviour or it could make you lose your friends in the long run. You will have to be receptive to new ideas, which is likely to bring positive changes in your lifestyle and around people close to you.

Gemini Finance Today

Your new business venture seems to have a very slow and shaky start and you are likely to incur losses too, if not careful. Do not commit your finances to any investment procedures before you get rid of your old creditor you could land in bad debts.

Gemini Family Today

Your interpersonal skills are set to improve, making it easier for you to express your opinion at home. Your family members will be supportive of your decision to move out, further restoring peace at home.

Gemini Career Today

Those in the creative or artistic field will receive recognition for their work. A host of opportunities for a new job, which promises a pay hike and a promotion, is likely to come your way. Weigh the pros and cons before making any commitments.

RELATED STORIES

Gemini Health Today

Hectic work schedules will make it a bit difficult for you to give time to your exercise regimen. This might not have a positive impact on your health. Turning to spirituality will help you overcome your emotional stress.

Gemini Love Life Today

There will be a few ups and downs in your love life, but you two will eventually make it past the lows together with your understanding and maturity. Those looking for a new love liaison are likely to find themselves struck by Cupid’s arrow!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

