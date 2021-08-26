Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
horoscope

Gemini Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 26

Dear Gemini, try to have a relaxed attitude and trust that everything will be fine. It is better to take some rest and try to rejuvenate yourself. You may have an argument with your partner so try to remain calm.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 12:56 AM IST
GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today your endeavors will have a very positive impact on others and people will have strong and favorable opinions about you. In regard to romantic aspects, a stable energy will have the greatest impact. The important thing is to keep in mind that everyone is not out to get you. Don't worry about it. You should try to have a relaxed attitude and trust that everything will be fine Gemini.

Gemini Finance Today

Advice from others should be heeded where money is concerned. Because they will help you a lot. Such financial products might be presented to you if you speak to the experts. Agency transactions and acquisitions are also included. By yourself, you'll do fine, but you'll do better if you work together.

Gemini Family Today

Family and friends have an unusually strong attachment to you and are providing you with a generous amount of attention. It's never too late to fix a friendship or a dispute—regardless of how long ago you began to have doubts. Your friends and family will be pleased to see you, and you will forgive yourself for making the first move.

Gemini Career Today

Confidence and optimism motivate and inspire those around you. You're having a good time working with colleagues. You're welcome to join the group whenever you'd like, and those with whom you collaborate accept your ability to work with others. When resources are pooled with others, so much more can be accomplished.

Gemini Health Today

A good diet along with a calm mind will help to keep your mind and body healthy. You're not so powerful today Gemini, so try to conserve your energy. It is better to take some rest and try to rejuvenate yourself.

Gemini Love Life Today

You may have an argument will your partner so try to remain calm. It is advised to spend your time with your beloved today ensuring some romantic hours. Investment of time with each other can help bring you closer together and minimize differences Gemini.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

