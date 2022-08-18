Gemini Daily Horoscope for August 18, 2022: Financial gains are foreseen

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Gemini, you are versatile and enthusiastic. You may do everything related to finance with confidence. You may gear up on long awaited financial projects and may experience success in them. Your wealth may definitely increase. With growing prosperity, your family may also feel more stable and may enjoy the day. There may be lot of coordination between your relationships and there may be peace all around. Family may provide you complete support in whatever decision you take regarding your career. You may not face any major issue at work. Your healthy self may let you enjoy the everyday activities and may not be a hindrance. You may be satisfied with your physical exercise and may work on improving it further.

Gemini Finance Today Financially speaking, today you may be more aggressive in making any investments. Financial gains are foreseen in all collaborations that you make today. Property matters may pick up speed and may fetch you money.

Gemini Family Today You may try to resolve the family dispute that has been going on from some time. This may make the atmosphere pleasant and conducive. You may also play an important role in solving the problem of someone close to you in family.

Gemini Career Today Gemini as the day may come to an end, you may get the attention that you deserve from your boss. Your hard work may pay off and people may make you feel satisfied. You good work may show.Gemini Health Today You may be in a wonderful state of mind and may practice meditation and yoga. This may in turn keep you physically active and away from all diseases. You may continue your regular diet and light exercise.

Gemini Love Life Today Two-way communication and quality time with your partner may strengthen your bond. Your emotional bonding with your spouse may increase. The two of you may plan your future years and may be on the same page.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

