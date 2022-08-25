Gemini Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2022: Plenty of reasons to smile today

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Today's favourable planetary position will give Geminis plenty of reasons to smile. You may succeed in proving your potential as a capable leader. On the professional front, you will have to be clear about what objectives you want to achieve from hard work. Today it would be necessary for you to observe traditions and live up to your family’s expectations. High hopes of Gemini natives to experience a different kind of romance are likely to be dashed today. Take special care of others' feelings because any wrong decision will not only affect them but also cause mental tension. Travelling may not be as much fun as you had anticipated, so go adequately prepared. Renovation work of a property owned by you is likely to enhance its market value. Gemini natives may find many takers for their unique and innovative ideas. The legal battle proves fruitful as you succeed in your efforts.

Gemini Finance Today Improvement in your financial position is indicated, as all problems get sorted out today. Consult an expert and increase your market understanding to strengthen your financial position. Stay away from lending or borrowing money for now.

Gemini Family Today The marriage of someone eligible in the family may be solemnized soon. Make sure you don’t neglect parental advice in an important matter. You are likely to follow your family’s example and uphold the values taught by your elders.

Gemini Career Today New project assignments are likely to give Gemini natives an opportunity to show true potential on the professional front. You are likely to set the foundation of new work and associations. Those looking to expand or change their job can also expect good news.

Gemini Health Today Don’t exert yourself beyond a point and take proper rest otherwise it will put some unnecessary pressure on your health. Take complete rest to regain your energy as a feeble body weakens the mind. Avoid shortcuts on the health front.

Gemini Love Life Today Suspicion is likely to deprive of enjoying a romantic affair. Disclosing budding affairs to casual acquaintances could also defame you. Remain discreet about your love life. You are likely to get unnerved by the thought of not meeting your beloved for even a short duration.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

