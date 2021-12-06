Gemini Daily Horoscope for Dec 06: Make health a priority

Gemini (May 21- Jun 21)

You are known for your wittiness, and you know about almost every topic of the world. People can never get bored if you are around because of your wisdom and intellectual nature. But, at the same time, try to read other people's intentions for you. Today, you are required to bring in more focus and channelize all of your intelligence for you and do what is best suitable for you instead of pleasing others with your charming personality.

Gemini Finance Today

Today, if you have been eyeing a fancy car, it is the right time to buy it. You can splurge in investing a good property for commercial purposes in the city. But, your past investments will be stable and not likely to bring in good results in the near future as well.

Gemini Family Today

With your additional responsibilities at work, you will feel a shortage of time to spend with family and children and this may upset your spouse. And, all that you are advised is to manage your time and take it out to improve things at your domestic end.

Gemini Career Today

Enjoy the bonuses and perks that this day has to offer you. You will be shining at your workplace today, as stars are in your favour. You may also expect a promotion. Students will be acknowledged by their mentors for their hard work and dedication.

Gemini Health Today

Dear Gemini, you always want to stay and remain fit and healthy. And, therefore don't neglect this urge today also. You might be feeling a little lazy but be on your fit and indulge in some physical activity to stay healthy. Your knees would need your attention so don't overexert them

Gemini Love Life Today

It is a good time for all newlyweds. You may feel a special attraction and magnetism towards your partner. Also, you will be lucky for they will reciprocate your feelings with a sweet gesture.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Light Orange

