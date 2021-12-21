Gemini Daily Horoscope for Dec 21: Stay true to yourself

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

The recalibration of your heart began the moment everything fell apart; the universe turned you into one of it’s warrior that day. Embrace the new found clarity you have gained. Make some room in your heart for elevated magic. Don’t turn the negative, inconsistent vibes of others into an unnecessary obstacle for yourself. Remember who your energy belongs to! Stay true to the person you are now and the person you are becoming.

Gemini Finance Today

Yeah! The magic is working now. You may find yourself lucky and favored by the heavens in terms of money today. You may receive amount from some unimagined source. Be ready to receive the kindness you once showed back.

Gemini Family Today

Being a smooth talker and a jolly person, you are bound to bring joy to your family. You may receive some guests and a happy evening is on the cards. Spend time cracking jokes, enjoying and showing the most bright side of your personality. Enjoy the times today, so they become memory tomorrow.

Gemini Career Today

No new projects are in the line. Work may be bothersome but doing it rightly with a sense of duty may make the universe side with you. Don’t be conquered by the work stress but conquer the stress with efforts and hard work. Sun may take time, but night never remains for too long

Gemini Health Today

Pay attention while going out, make sure you layer yourself well – as there is a change of weather. Pay attention to your health, working out a little or taking tonics may help you strengthen your immunity and make you more resistant to diseases. Give it a thorough look, buddy!

Gemini Love Life Today

No relation is all sunshine but yes sharing umbrella and walking together under the storm made you come out of the worst times together. Remember the trust, faith, understanding you showed each other and things can be saved from going wrong.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

