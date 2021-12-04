Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gemini Daily Horoscope for December 4: Try to opt for healthy lifestyle

Dear Gemini, try to opt for a healthy lifestyle and make some changes in their daily routine in order to get peace of mind. You have the excellent financial condition. Be careful on the domestic front.
Gemini, you are a career-oriented and ambitious person.
Published on Dec 04, 2021 12:11 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This is an excellent day and you are going to make the most of it. Gemini, you are a career-oriented and ambitious person. Your ability to accept challenges and keep things organized may help you reach the next level on the professional front and get you success. 

Everything seems okay, but you should be cautious on the domestic front. Avoid interfering in the lives of family members, they may need their personal space. Your excellent health and financial condition may allow you to explore the property market. Some may try to opt for a healthy lifestyle and make some changes in their daily routine in order to get peace of mind. 

What lies further? Read ahead!

Gemini Finance Today

You have the excellent financial condition and now you may make some big decisions. Some may consider buying an expensive car or house. Cash may flow in from various sources. 

Gemini Family Today

You should be careful on the domestic front as you may upset someone with your harsh words. You may find it hard to attend an important event due to a lack of time.

Gemini Career Today

This is an average day on the professional front. You may manage to complete your tasks in time. Someone may try to test your patience, so keep your calm and do not let others ruin the peace of your mind.

Gemini Health Today

You may be in a very good mood today and use your energy to create something new. Some may try a more disciplined approach to achieve their fitness goals. 

Gemini Love Life Today

You may be more serious in the relationship and try to take it to the next level. Your amazing qualities may impress your partner and strengthen romance. Some may be busy preparing for a big event like the marriage anniversary or birthday of a lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Violet

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

