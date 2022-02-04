Gemini Daily Horoscope for Feb 04: Don’t be nervous

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 21)

Your curiousity and thirst to learn and experience new things has always led you to wonderful, unimaginable things. You’re very affectionate and people might see that as a sign of weakness but you know that it’s actually your strength. Don’t be nervous. Don’t be afraid. You got this!

Gemini Finance Today

You might be struggling a little financially but there’s still time to mend your ways. Act responsibly, spend wisely. Allocate money for investments and savings of sorts. Try and maintain a record of your frivolous spendings, if any. Remind yourself that while it’s good to have a little fun and freedom, financial stability is going to make you much happier in the end.

Gemini Family Today

While you were focused on getting more work done, family time took a backseat. This isn’t fair. You need to realise how much it’s affecting your family. How badly they want to talk. Sort things out and have a good time with you. Take some time out and indulge in bonding activities that’ll help smoothen things. It’s important for you and them.

Gemini Career Today

Professionally you’re going quite steady. You’re growing and experiencing new things; you’re getting the kind of exposure you’ve always wanted. It’s all happening for you. Because of you. Don’t forget to commemorate these small wins at work and in your career.

Gemini Health Today

When it comes to health, you don’t compromise and that attitude is doing you good. You know how to prioritize. You know you shouldn’t over-indulge and you also know how to take care of both, mental and physical health. You're not burdening yourself with extra work and that’s a wonderful thing. Keep going and you’ll start seeing even better results.

Gemini Love Life Today

You’ve been having a good time romantically. You’re having fun while basking in attention and the warmth of love. Grab this opportunity and take the plunge, do the things that you’ve always wanted to do. Cherish this bond and try to make it stronger than ever. You’ll be at a happier place, certainly.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

