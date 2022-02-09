Gemini Daily Horoscope for Feb 09: Don’t be flaky

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You’re social, bubbly and amiable. But, at the same time you’re also strategic which leads people to believe that you’re either two-faced or fake. Don’t keep switching. Stay true to who you are. Don’t be flaky and definitely do not let others' opinions get to you. You’re better than that.

Gemini Finance Today

Good times may not be with you now but you will definitely meet them in the days ahead. You might be bothered because you can see that there are lots to pay and spend and a little to earn. But you know how to maintain the equilibrium. You’ve done it before. Start maintaining a record and spending responsibly. Look for alternatives if need be. You won’t have to be bothered for long.

Gemini Family Today

Your family is proud of your achievements. They want to be there to witness your victories just as much as they'd been there during tough times. Show gratitude and love. They deserve it. Celebrate with them and you can even consider taking a short trip. This will bring you all closer and also serve as a much-needed retreat and refreshment.

Gemini Career Today

You’re excelling professionally. You’ve worked incredibly hard to get where you are. People in jobs and businesses both, are likely to experience gains and bear fruit of their smart decisions. Your time to shine is here. Commemorate the victory with loved ones.

Gemini Health Today

Your health appears to be fit and positive. You’re taking care of your needs and listening to your body. You know how to maintain a balance and you almost never exhaust yourself. Stay cheerful and surround yourself with good vibes, and you're all good!

Gemini Love Life Today

You’ve been so busy and caught up with other things that your partner is feeling lost and left out. They don’t deserve to be treated like this and you know it. They’ve supported you through the storms and now the time has come for you to do the same. Communicate and make them feel loved. Give them the attention they've been asking for. Spend time sorting things out and you’ll see how great it feels to have a strong bond, again.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

