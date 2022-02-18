Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Daily Horoscope for February 18:Try to clear the misunderstandings
horoscope

Gemini Daily Horoscope for February 18:Try to clear the misunderstandings

Dear Gemini, this day is good for long term investments. Recreation and social activity will be important to keep your mental balance, so go ahead and mingle freely. Try to be understanding and extra caring to clear the misunderstandings in love life.
It’s a great time for reflection and for making big changes.
Published on Feb 18, 2022 12:06 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today the day is likely to be full of activities and will be an action-packed day. Circumstances would allow you to improve your position in ways that are constructive for everyone involved. A long-standing concern is about to be resolved, offering you some mental relief. It’s a great time for reflection and for making big changes. Find time for your hobbies and for leisure to refresh your mind and mood. Some of you may experience enhanced connections with your friends, siblings, neighborhood, and even within your community bringing much joy. You may find that your ability to make friends is greatly enhanced. Enjoy your life. A planned trip may become more complicated than you anticipated. Make the best of the situation. GO ahead with a property deal only if it is either very urgent or unavoidable. You may end up with wrong end of the stick if you are not careful.

Gemini Finance Today

This day is good for long term investments. Quick gains or short-term profits may not bring high returns, so plan your move well. It will be beneficial to clear old payments today as you may have some surplus cash.

Gemini Family Today

You are likely to share special affection towards your children and may enjoy spending time with them. Some dispute may crop um among your siblings over ancestral property. Timely intervention by family elders is likely to ensure an amicable and satisfactory resolution for all.

Gemini Career Today

If you wanted to change your job, you could get a new offer today or there could be discussions about transfer in your current job. This may turn out to be beneficial for you in the long run. New job opportunities may also open up for freshers and students today.

Gemini Health Today

Those of you looking to give up a bad habit are likely to succeed in maintaining a distance from the vice. Recreation and social activity will be important to keep your mental balance, so go ahead and mingle freely.

Gemini Love Life Today

A mature approach towards your partner is required today. Try to be understanding and extra caring to clear the misunderstandings in love life. It will be helpful to keep work stress in the office so that you can better enjoy time with your significant other.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gemini horoscope gemini astrology sun signs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP