Gemini Daily Horoscope for Jan 11: Keep a positive outlook

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, you may strive to implement newer ideas that are likely to benefit you in the long run. A courageous attitude may take you places. You are likely to do what your heart desires. Be prepared to carry out any task that requires your immediate attention. Right now, is the perfect time to bask in your past achievements. Push your limits and rediscover your hidden side. Things are likely to change for the better in the days to come. Some of your dreams may come true with your persistent efforts and meticulousness. Your ingenuity is awe-inspiring and it is likely that you may be able to turn challenges into stepping stones. This is an opportune time to deal in pending property matters as profit is foreseen. Pack your bags and head outdoors as travelling is likely to be fun.

Gemini Finance Today

On the financial front, your situation remains moderate. Small gains are foreseen from unexpected sources. However, it is likely that money lent to someone may not be received sooner than you expected.

Gemini Family Today

On the domestic front, your homely atmosphere may be filled with warmth and happiness. Relatives are likely to keep you entertained. Arrival of a new member in the family is likely to lift everyone’s moods.

Gemini Career Today

On the professional front, your relationship with your subordinates may be unpredictable. You may have to work patiently with them to get your work done on time. Some jealous colleagues may try to harm your reputation.

Gemini Health Today

On the health front, keeping a positive outlook may show its positive effect on your overall wellbeing. A new fitness training program and meditation sessions are likely to relieve stress and calm your mind.

Gemini Love Life Today

On the romantic front, there may be some problems in your love life. Your hectic work schedules may clash with your date nights, which may upset your beloved. Give priority to them to bring back lost love in life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

