Gemini Daily Horoscope for Jan 27: Romantic front looks good

Dear Gemini, the day may be favorable for you to invest in land or property. Flow of funds from multiple quarters need to be carefully checked and saved. On the romantic front, positive developments may bring happiness.
The day may be favourable for you to invest in a land or property.
Published on Jan 27, 2022 12:06 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, you may find creative ways to express yourself. This is likely to inspire you to do better in all aspects of your life. The outcome that you see may exceed your expectations. This is likely to help you secure your future more strongly. You may succeed in all your endeavours however difficult they may be to achieve. You may be charged to take up more assignments and stay ahead of your competitors. Some of you may get an opportunity to travel abroad for various reasons. Your social circle is likely to expand as you forge newer and beneficial relationships. With a thorough understanding of the subject matter, students are likely to perform well. The day may be favourable for you to invest in a land or property.

Gemini Finance Today

On the economic front, you may spend time clearing old debts. This may not just stabilize your position but relieve your stress as well. Flow of funds from multiple quarters need to be carefully checked and saved.

Gemini Family Today

On the domestic front, there may be quarrels between you and your loved ones over trivial matters, which is likely to aggravate due to your rash behaviour. Maintain calm while dealing with senior members of the family.

Gemini Career Today

On the professional front, staying away from distractions may make you more productive. You may be able to perform better with the help of subordinates. Keeping in touch with your creative side may bring better results at work.

Gemini Health Today

On the health front, all your worries are likely to dissipate. There may be drastic improvement in those suffering from chronic ailments. A new workout schedule may keep you fit and energetic.

Gemini Love Life Today

On the romantic front, positive developments may bring happiness. You are likely to go out on a romantic getaway with your partner, where you may get to spend intimate moments together. Some of you may plan to settle down.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

