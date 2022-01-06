Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gemini Daily Horoscope for Jan 6: Career front seems stressful

Dear Gemini, your excellent financial condition may allow you to manage unexpected expenses. The day may be quite eventful for some. It's not a good day on the professional front, so avoid dealing with clients or appearing in any interview.
Trying new marketing tactics or changing career paths may prove beneficial for you.
Published on Jan 06, 2022 12:06 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Gemini, your energy and enthusiasm may allow you to show your creative side. This can be a fun day, but you may not be lucky on the professional front today.

Those who have been struggling to get back in shape and maintain a healthy weight, they are going to be lucky soon. Some may start new regime of exercise or a healthy diet.

Those who have been facing loss in business or not getting promotion on the professional front, they need to make some changes. Trying new marketing tactics or changing career paths may prove beneficial for you.

What lies further? Find out below.

Gemini Finance Today

Your excellent financial condition may allow you to manage unexpected expenses. You may be able to purchase something that you have been planning to buy for a long time. A great financial scheme may come your way.

Gemini Family Today

The favorable planetary positions may bring joyous time on the family front. Day may be quite eventful for some. It may be easy for you to maintain peace in marital life.

Gemini Career Today

It's not a good day on the professional front, so avoid dealing with clients or appearing in any interview. You may be stuck in some challenging tasks at the office. Try to ask coworkers to help you. Postpone business meetings for tomorrow.

Gemini Health Today

You may be positive on the health front and plan to hit the road. An adventure trip with friends may fill you with freshness. It's time to keep all your worries at bay and enjoy the time.

Gemini Love Life Today

You may be filled with a new optimism and energy today on the love front. Tips or advice from someone close may help you keep your spouse or partner happy. Some may explore relationships in a passionate way to know its height and depth.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Coffee

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

