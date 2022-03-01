Gemini Daily Horoscope for March 01: Try to avoid these things

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, your ingenuity may help you get your work done without any obstruction or hassle. You are likely to work hard to plan out strategies carefully as you do not like to settle for the average. Your honesty may be valued wherever you go. With your renewed sense of energy and heightened level of patience, you are likely to achieve your goals sooner than expected. A disciplined lifestyle may keep you ahead of your rivals. Keeping a practical outlook may benefit you in the future. Maintaining a work-life balance and devoting time to yourself may be on your priority list. A hobby may help you relax. Do not set your standards too high or you may be disappointed later on. Students appearing for competitive exams may need to put in extra effort to come out with flying colors. Travelling may rejuvenate you.

Gemini Finance Today

On your economic front, you may get a breakthrough with your finances. An overseas contact may help you expand your business. However, you need to be careful, as you are likely to incur heavy losses due to your trusting nature.

Gemini Family Today

On the domestic front, you may experience periods of bliss and harmony. You may get to enjoy quality time with your loved ones. Celebration of an auspicious occasion at home may keep everyone in an upbeat mood.

Gemini Career Today

On the professional front, you may be confronted with challenges, which might need the intervention of your senior colleagues. Making improvements in your working style may help you get through. Handle responsibilities sensibly.

Gemini Health Today

You are likely to remain fit and enjoy the benefits of good health. Morning walks in the fresh air may elevate your mood. This may positively reflect on your mental health. Sporting activities may keep you in good shape.

Gemini Love Life Today

On the romantic front, let your emotions flow in the company of your partner. This may bring you two closer to each other. However, do not disclose your heartfelt secrets to your beloved yet or it may backfire.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Dark Red

