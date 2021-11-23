Gemini Daily Horoscope for Nov 23: Keep up your cool!

Gemini (May 21- Jun 21)

No one can be as flexible and adapting as a true Gemini! You are always going with the flow. This unique trait of yours helps you to win and be a fit at any challenging situation in life. And, today you are required to showcase your flexibility in its truest form. But, be mindful and extra sensitive about your bubbly and chirpy nature of being excessively communicative, as you might have a heated discussion which can lead to argument with your boss. However, things will turn a positive turn for you as the day will proceed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Finance Today

You are going to get lucky today in all money related matters. You can even win a good amount of money while betting with friends about the things you are quite sure about. But investing in a big asset is not recommended. You may plan to buy a property in future which will bring you good returns. Avoid lending money today.

Gemini Family Today

For you, today is a sibling reunion day. You will have the best of day with your siblings and all of the tension between you and them will also get resolved. You will have some good time laughing and gossiping about past mistakes and things you came across during your childhood.

Gemini Career Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You are advised and required to handle all the tough situations at work with a smile and a positive outlook, without taking too much stress. You will assign an important task to your subordinate and travelling is also indicated by the end of the day. Stay calm and composed.

Gemini Love Life

You will feel emotionally contented and at peace with your relationship. You won’t feel the need to ask anything more from your partner, you will just be happy and satisfied with the current situation. A new acquaintance can also make an entry. But don’t take this entry seriously.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Forest Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026