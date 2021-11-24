Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gemini Daily Horoscope for Nov 24: Stars advice, respect in love

Dear Gemini, avoid taking your partner for granted. You may find it hard to make the right decisions on the business front. Things look good on the health front, so fret not.
Taking any decision in hurry may not prove beneficial on the business front.
Published on Nov 24, 2021 12:06 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your planets are favoring you, so you can have a fruitful day. Things seem okay, but you should be cautious on the professional front. Taking any decision in hurry may not prove beneficial on the business front. Those who have just started their new business, they need to be very cautious as you have to learn a lot from experience.

If you are in love with someone, then avoid taking your partner for granted. You should try to spend quality time with your spouse. It is a good idea to put some petty or unnecessary issues aside on the domestic front to maintain domestic harmony.

Find more about the day below!

Gemini Finance Today

Your good financial condition may allow you to invest in a new venture. Some may be confused about some investment plans or deals. You may be in a mood to try new ways to increase earnings.

Gemini Family Today

You may be successful in bringing joy on the faces of family members by doing something wonderful for them. Your married life seems to blossom, so enjoy the time. You may feel blessed to have wonderful members in your family.

Gemini Career Today

Doubts may crop up on the professional front and make it hard for you to solve various matters at work. You may find it hard to make the right decisions on the business front.

Gemini Health Today

You may be able to complete all the tasks with perfection today. Some may be in a good mood and feel happy about themselves. Things look good on the health front, so fret not.

Gemini Love Life Today

Happiness and contentment in a relationship is your first priority, so you may put efforts to keep your partner happy. You may do some interesting activities to please your partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Lemon

 

