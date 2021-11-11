Gemini Daily Horoscope for November 11: Stop overthinking!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are sociable, talkative and love to be surrounded by interesting people all the time. You are highly passionate and easy-going beings. You are always ready for an adventure or intellectual conversation. You are ruled by the planet Mercury, which makes you fast, humorous and efficient while communicating with others. Your overthinking is not helping in any way. So try to relax for a while and try again. You can opt to read books or listen to music. It may help you and your mind to relax. It might be the best day to arrange a small vacation with your family. You can decide to travel to a nearby tourist destination and spend few days with your family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Finance Today

Your finance is likely to be steady. If there are investments, you may get some profits in return. Do not keep high hopes regarding your finances. Are you interested in buying gadgets? You can go ahead and buy gadgets and electronics. These can be beneficial for your business.

Gemini Family Today

Wait for a while, soon a bunch of new activities may occupy your brain with new things. This way you may also get to enjoy the new possibilities and let you have fun with your family.

Gemini Career Today

You can feel a little burdened today at work and this is exactly what makes you reach that high point where you just cannot tolerate any more pressure. You are losing your sleep and mind, and finding it hard to focus on work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Health Today

It could have been your health that was making you feel terrible all this while and once you have battled that headache or your back pain, you can now enjoy your life.

Gemini Love Life Today

The problems between the two of you stem from an outside source and neither of you is to be blamed. There is no threat from this third person because your efforts are likely to tarnish his/her spirit.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026