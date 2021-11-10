Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gemini Daily Horoscope for November 9: It's time to relax a bit!

Dear Gemini, your finances are likely to be steady. You are losing your sleep and mind, and finding it hard to focus on work. Your health will be fine.
Your professional and family front is going to keep you happy today.
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:06 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may start your day with a positive mindset. You are likely to look towards the brighter side of life and the best things that it has to offer you. To may make steady progress in your tasks, you should adapt yourself with the changing circumstances. You may rise to challenges and are likely to overcome them with your sheer will and commitment. You are likely to turn advantageous situations in your favour and benefit from them immensely. Take a close look at things before going ahead with your final plans. You are sharp and intelligent and posses the ability to handle more than one job at a time. You need to avoid extremes as they may harm your own interests in the long run.

Gemini Finance Today

On your financial front, the day may bring mixed results. New sources of earning money are likely to open up, which may bring small profits. Avoid giving loans, as chances of getting them back are not very bright.

Gemini Family Today

On the domestic front, you are likely to face challenging times. Your behaviour may upset your loved ones. Unnecessary troubles may create rifts in your interpersonal between relationships. Make efforts to defuse the situation.

Gemini Career Today

Success is likely to come by easily on your professional front today. You may work towards improving your efficiency, which is likely to directly affect your chances of promotion. Some of you can also expect monetary gains in the form of a bonus or salary hike.

Gemini Health Today

You are likely to remain hale and hearty today. Sporting activities may enhance your physical fitness levels. An aromatherapy session is likely to help you relax and relieve stress. Yoga may benefit you in strengthening your chakras.

Gemini Love Life Today

The day begins on a good note on your romantic front. Intimacy between you and your beloved is likely to get a boost. Your partner may understand your needs and support you in your decisions, which may bring the two of closer Plan a surprise trip outdoors.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Beige

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

