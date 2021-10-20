Cancer Daily Horoscope for Oct 20: Keep a check on your temper!

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Your day will be full of challenges but you know the knack of sailing against the tide. You are sensitive and understanding and can handle every situation with ease. You have quite a magnetic personality and that makes you the centre of attraction wherever you go. You have a deep sense of responsibility and honesty, which helps you overcome your fears and complete the given duties well within the time span. You have a fantastic day ahead of you. You'll see that long-term patterns are beginning to come together in a harmonic manner. You might be given the responsibility to host the meeting on behalf of your company, which can bring you great prospects for your future career and boost your financial condition.

Cancer Finance Today

Ancestral property dealings are fine, but do not go for buying anything new at this hour. If you are planning to meet a client for your new business, it will be successful. Retailers and those involved in import and export are likely to find the day fruitful.

Cancer Family Today

It may be a surprisingly embarrassing situation for you that your temper may shoot up when you have not expected this to happen at all. Do not put pressure on your mind for this reaction of yours. You can rectify your actions. Talk politely, admit your mistake and sort it out.

Cancer Career Today

You are going to prove yourself as an inspiration to the other freelancers and will accomplish great success and joy for the upcoming times. They will look up to you in case of attaining their goals.

Cancer Health Today

You may be affected by minor weather changes and alteration in a routine. Allergies from pollution, waterborne diseases, and seasonal influenzas are some problems that can affect you but only if you take things too leisurely. For those who are conscious about their fitness already are likely to motivate others to feel the same too.

Cancer Love Life Today

Several events will happen today which will present your love life in a completely new light. You may become aware of new information or get a new insight in the character and wishes of your partner. It may change your decision.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

